12,011 complaints regarding model code violation received on C-vigil

Haryana chief electoral officer Pankaj Agarwal has said that complaints related to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation are being resolved within 100 minutes on the C-Vigil app that allows users to upload audio, video and photos as evidence. Out of the total complaints, 11,122 were found valid by the returning officers and assistant returning officers and appropriate actions were taken as per the rules. (HT File)

As many as 12,011 complaints have been received in Haryana from August 16 to September 22, out of which 11,122 have been found valid.

The CEO said that 2,873 complaints were received from Faridabad, 2,093 from Sirsa, 1,585 from Gurugram and 1,015 from Rohtak.

He said that any individual or political party can file a complaint related to the violation of the MCC on this app. Complaints can be registered on the app at any time during the election process. He said the election officers are closely monitoring election activities through the C-Vigil app, and preventive actions are being taken wherever violations of the MCC are observed.