125 years of Kasauli Club: Baking workshop, musicians lend elan to festivities
Delicious desserts, talented musicians and a top-of-the-line handicrafts exhibition awaited members of the Kasauli Club on Thursday, the fifth day of the weeklong 125th anniversary celebrations.
Beginning the day on a sweet note, club members attended a cooking and baking workshop helmed by chef Vishal from 26 Boulevard, Chandigarh. An art and handicraft exhibition where artists exhibited acrylic and watercolour paintings, and craftsmen showcased quirky bags and accessories was also put up at the club.
Members of PGIMER’s Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO), in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh transplant organisation, sensitised club members about organ donation.
Speaking about the awareness drive, Kasauli Club secretary Col SS Sidhu said, “The basic ideology of the club is to promote compassion and humanitarian spirit and what’s better than being instrumental in saving someone’s life. Organ donation is an altruistic cause and we must wholeheartedly contribute to creating an enabling environment for voluntary organ donation.”
Several senior army officers pledged their support to organ donation.
In the evening, Flowing Karma Band, a band of musicians on wheelchairs, regaled the audience. The band was formed in 2019 as an initiative of the Chandigarh Spinal Rehab Centre.
