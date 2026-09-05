13 booked after two Hisar varsity students assaulted

As many as thirteen students have been booked after an MSc student of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST) Hisar was allegedly assaulted with sticks and iron rods in a case of mistaken identity following a quarrel on the university campus. Those named in the FIR include Aman Pareek, Ankit, Ankit Modia, Krishan Kangra, Saurav Kangra, Sachin Kangra, Pankaj and Abhay Pareek and four other youths have been booked as unidentified accused. (HT File)

According to the FIR registered at Hisar City police station, the incident took place on Thursday following a quarrel between BSc geography student Manav Kumar and Aman Pareek in the morning. Later, Pareek and his associates allegedly assaulted Manav in the cafeteria area and fled towards Fragrance Garden and Gate number 2 of the girls’ hostel in search of his friends.

They also attacked Rahul, a resident of Hisar and an MSc student. Rahul filed a complaint with the police alleging that the accused allegedly mistook him for Manav’s friend. They stopped him and attacked him with lathis, sticks and iron weapons.

Rahul sustained injuries to both legs and arms, besides his head and shoulder and he has been hospitalised. Rahul and Manav were subsequently taken to the government hospital in Hisar. According to their medico-legal reports, Rahul sustained five blunt-force injuries, while Manav suffered two injuries.

On the basis of the complaint and medical reports, police registered a case under Sections 115, 117(2), 126, 190, 191(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), dealing with causing hurt, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, rioting and criminal intimidation, among other offences.

Those named in the FIR include Aman Pareek, Ankit, Ankit Modia, Krishan Kangra, Saurav Kangra, Sachin Kangra, Pankaj and Abhay Pareek and four other youths have been booked as unidentified accused.

Police said an investigation was under way and further action would be taken on the basis of the evidence collected and efforts are being made to identify all the students involved in the incident.