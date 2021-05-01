14.77 lakh people inoculated in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh has inoculated 14.77 lakh people, of which 2.37 lakh have been administered the second dose as well, a government spokesperson said on Friday.

The spokesperson said the number of Covid positive cases was increasing in the state but most patients were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. “These cases are recommended to be kept under home isolation, as per, revised guidelines issued by the government of India. All Covid positive patients that do not have any symptoms and have oxygen saturation of over 94% are clinically asymptomatic cases,” said the spokesperson.

While all positive cases with fever or upper respiratory tract symptoms without any shortness of breath and an oxygen saturation of over 94% are clinically assigned as mild cases and should isolate at home.

He said COVID positive patients must isolate in a separate, well-ventilated room and away from other people at home, especially elderly and those with co-morbid conditions like hypertension, cardiovascular disease and renal disease.

He said the patient should at all times use triple-layer medical mask and discard the mask after eight hours of use.

Patient must take a healthy diet, rest and drink lots of fluids to maintain adequate hydration. Hand hygiene, using soap and water and washing hands for at least 40 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand rub are a must.

“The patient must be in communication with their physician and promptly report in case of deterioration. The patient or care giver must keep monitoring their health,” he said.

He said immediate medical attention must be sought if serious signs or symptoms develop such as difficulty in breathing, dip in oxygen saturation, persistent pain or pressure in the chest or mental confusion or inability to move.

Patients under home isolation will end isolation after 10 days of onset of systems and three days after breaking fever. There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over. Regarding medicines in home isolation, he said, it has been categorically advised not to attempt procurement or administration of remdisivir at home.

There is limited role of oral steroids too. However, inhalational Budesonide can be added if symptoms do not resolve after five days.