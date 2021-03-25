15 injured as PRTC bus falls into drain in Faridkot

At least 15 passengers were injured when a Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus fell into a drain after breaching a barrier near Golewala village, 14 km from Faridkot, on Thursday morning.

Police said the accident occurred around 6.30am when one of the tyres of the bus burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The bus, which was going from Faridkot to Ferozepur, had more than 15 passengers on board.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurmej Singh said: “The injured were rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot. Twelve of them were discharged after first aid, while three have been admitted with serious injuries. Most of the passengers on board were government employees.”