IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 15 injured as PRTC bus falls into drain in Faridkot
People looking at PRTC bus that fell into a drain after one of its tyres burst near Golewala village in Faridkot district on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)
People looking at PRTC bus that fell into a drain after one of its tyres burst near Golewala village in Faridkot district on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

15 injured as PRTC bus falls into drain in Faridkot

At least 15 passengers were injured when a Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus fell into a drain after breaching a barrier near Golewala village, 14 km from Faridkot, on Thursday morning
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 11:58 AM IST

At least 15 passengers were injured when a Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus fell into a drain after breaching a barrier near Golewala village, 14 km from Faridkot, on Thursday morning.

Police said the accident occurred around 6.30am when one of the tyres of the bus burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The bus, which was going from Faridkot to Ferozepur, had more than 15 passengers on board.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurmej Singh said: “The injured were rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot. Twelve of them were discharged after first aid, while three have been admitted with serious injuries. Most of the passengers on board were government employees.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP