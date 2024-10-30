Menu Explore
153 major traffickers linked to drug seizures arrested in 2024: Punjab Police

ByPress Trust of India
Oct 30, 2024 04:32 PM IST

DGP Gaurav Yadav says 153 traffickers linked to seizures of over 2kg heroin each have been arrested and properties worth ₹208 crore seized this year.

Punjab Police on Wednesday said they have arrested 153 major traffickers linked to big drug seizures of more than 2kg of heroin in 2024.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday that the police had intensified the crackdown on drug smugglers. (HT file photo)
The police have intensified its anti-drug efforts with a twin approach of focusing on a crackdown on the traffickers and massive campaigns against the sale, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

“In 2024, 153 major traffickers linked to big seizures of over 2kg heroin each have been arrested, and properties worth 208 crore seized,” the DGP said.

The total seizures this year include 790 kg heroin, he said.

At the grassroots level, Punjab Police are targeting drug sellers in villages and urban areas, leading to 7,686 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act-related FIRs and 10,524 arrests this year, Yadav posted on X.

“Additionally, networks involved in pharmaceutical drug abuse, particularly those with links to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat, are under close scrutiny to dismantle supply chains fuelling the drug trade in Punjab,” he added.

