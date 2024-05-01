 158 Punjab government school students cleared JEE (Main), says CM Bhagwant Mann - Hindustan Times
158 Punjab government school students cleared JEE (Main), says CM Bhagwant Mann

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 01, 2024 07:48 AM IST

Of the 158 students, 23 are from Mohali, 22 from Jalandhar, 20 from Ferozepur and 20 from Ludhiana. The CM attributed the result to “revolutionary education reforms” in the state

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that as many as 158 students from Punjab’s government schools have cleared the JEE (Main) exam. Announcing this, Mann said he shared the news with Arvind Kejriwal, who was ecstatic to hear this. “He (Kejriwal) asked me to share his congratulations with the students and their teachers and parents. The result is the proof of the success of AAP’s education revolution,” Mann said after meeting his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (PTI)
Of the 158 students, 23 are from Mohali, 22 from Jalandhar, 20 from Ferozepur and 20 from Ludhiana. The CM attributed the result to "revolutionary education reforms" in the state. "It is the fruit of the government's constant efforts of improving education's quality level in government schools," he added in an official release. He said that education is an important agenda of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the success of these students will inspire more parents and students.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“The government opened 13 schools of eminence where students are taught with the help of modern technology and improved the government school system. Teachers are also regularly being sent to other countries like Singapore and IIM for their training. Additionally, the Punjab government consistently arranges educational tours to prepare students for entrance exams,” according to the statement.

