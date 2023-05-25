Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 15-year-old boy rapes minor, held

Ludhiana: 15-year-old boy rapes minor, held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 25, 2023 12:20 AM IST

15-year-old boy arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl at her home in Salem Tabri. Victim's father did not lodge a complaint initially.

The Salem Tabri Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly raping a 12- year-old girl when she was alone at home.

The sub-inspector said that soon after receiving a complaint, the police lodged an FIR under sections 376 (rape) of the IPC and section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police apprehended the boy and sent him to observation home. (iStock)
The aunt of the victim took the girl to the police station and filed a complaint on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in November 2022, but the father of the victim did not lodge a complaint citing social harassment.

The woman in her statement stated that her brother has three children and a few months ago, his wife left the house and started living with her parents following matrimonial issues, leaving the children with their father.

In November 2022, her brother had gone to Shimla for some work for a few days, leaving his children at home. That was when the 15-year-old boy raped her and threatened her to keep mum.

The woman said that a few days back his brother had visited her with children when the girl narrated the whole incident to her. She took her to the police station and lodged a complaint.

Sub inspector Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that according to the victim, she had told her father about the incident when he returned from Shimla, but he asked her to keep mum.

The sub-inspector said that soon after receiving a complaint, the police lodged an FIR under sections 376 (rape) of the IPC and section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police apprehended the boy and sent him to observation home.

