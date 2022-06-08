Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 16 candidates in fray for Sangrur bypoll
16 candidates in fray for Sangrur bypoll

Nomination papers of five contestants, including three covering candidates, for the Sangrur bypoll on June 23
16 candidates in fray for Sangrur bypoll
16 candidates in fray for Sangrur bypoll
Published on Jun 08, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Nomination papers of five contestants, including three covering candidates, for the Sangrur bypoll were on Tuesday rejected during scrutiny, with 16 nominees now left in the fray for the June 23 byelection.

Returning officer Jitendra Jorwal rejected the nomination papers. He informed that the covering candidates whose nomination papers were rejected are Karan Inder Singh for BJP nominee Kewal Singh Dhillon, Simrat Kaur for Congress nominee Dalvir Singh Goldy and Daljit Singh Ghuman for Gurmail Singh of AAP.

“Papers of covering candidates have been rejected as papers of main candidates were accepted. Besides, we have also rejected papers of two independent candidates due to shortcomings,” said returning officer.

The two independent candidates are Babu Ram Ojha and Bhupinder Singh Birval.

The candidates can withdraw their candidature by June 9. There are a total of 15, 66, 390 voters in the Sangrur Parliament segment.

The Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after AAP’s Bhagwant Mann won the assembly election from Dhuri constituency in Sangrur district and became the chief minister. The AAP has fielded his confidant Gurmail Singh, 38, while death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana’s foster sister Kamaldeep Kaur, 44, is in the fray on the SAD ticket. The other key contenders are BJP’s Kewal Dhillon, 72, and Dalvir Singh Goldy, 40, of the Congress. Both are former Punjab MLAs.

Thursday, June 09, 2022
