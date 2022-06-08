16 candidates in fray for Sangrur bypoll
Nomination papers of five contestants, including three covering candidates, for the Sangrur bypoll were on Tuesday rejected during scrutiny, with 16 nominees now left in the fray for the June 23 byelection.
Returning officer Jitendra Jorwal rejected the nomination papers. He informed that the covering candidates whose nomination papers were rejected are Karan Inder Singh for BJP nominee Kewal Singh Dhillon, Simrat Kaur for Congress nominee Dalvir Singh Goldy and Daljit Singh Ghuman for Gurmail Singh of AAP.
“Papers of covering candidates have been rejected as papers of main candidates were accepted. Besides, we have also rejected papers of two independent candidates due to shortcomings,” said returning officer.
The two independent candidates are Babu Ram Ojha and Bhupinder Singh Birval.
The candidates can withdraw their candidature by June 9. There are a total of 15, 66, 390 voters in the Sangrur Parliament segment.
The Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after AAP’s Bhagwant Mann won the assembly election from Dhuri constituency in Sangrur district and became the chief minister. The AAP has fielded his confidant Gurmail Singh, 38, while death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana’s foster sister Kamaldeep Kaur, 44, is in the fray on the SAD ticket. The other key contenders are BJP’s Kewal Dhillon, 72, and Dalvir Singh Goldy, 40, of the Congress. Both are former Punjab MLAs.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
