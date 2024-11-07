16 Ludhiana teams to compete basketball tourney

The ACG Junior National Basketball Association (NBA) 3v3 Tournament in the Under-14 category concluded its Ludhiana leg on Thursday at Guru Nanak Stadium. In the boys’ category, the teams of DGSG Public School; Kundan Vidya Mandir, Civil Lines; West Point School; Nav Bharti Public School (Team A and C); GGN Public School; Doraha Public School and Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar were among the top teams. For the girls, Sacred Heart Sen Sec School, Sector 26; West Point School, Doraha Public School (team A and B); Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar; Shaheed Major Rohit Sharma School of Eminence and team A and B of Khalsa Girls Senior Secondary School, Civil Lines, took the lead. Players in action during the tournament at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Hindustan Times)

Starting in Mumbai on September 26, the tournament has also been held in Chennai, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, and now, Ludhiana. The tournament reached its final leg in Delhi and Ludhiana this week. From each city, the top eight teams in boys’ and girls’ categories will proceed to a league phase, vying for spots in the finals set for early next year.

Day one featured high-intensity matchups, with teams like St Joseph Convent School and DCM Presidency School emerging victorious in close contests. Day two saw schools like Nav Bharti Public School dominate, while on day three, Kundan Vidya Mandir and Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School showcased exceptional skill and teamwork.