16-year-old held for rape bid on toddler in Ludhiana

Police have apprehended a 16-year-old boy for allegedly attempting to rape a toddler in Tharike village. Police have apprehended a 16-year-old boy for allegedly attempting to rape a toddler in Tharike village. (ht photo)

The accused, a Class 11 student, is the girl’s neighbour and frequently visited her house.

On the day of the incident, the three-year-old girl’s mother returned home to find the accused tried to rape the toddler. Upon being confronted, he apologised to the mother before fleeing from the scene.

The girl’s mother filed a complaint with the Sadar police, who have registered a complaint against the accused.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the complainant told police that she lives in the city with her husband and daughter. The accused is their neighbour and often visited their house to play with the toddler.

On August 30, the accused visited their home around 8.15 pm. The woman stepped out of the house to buy vegetables from a street vendor, leaving the accused alone with her daughter. She returned home after hearing the cries of her daughter and found the the accused attempting rape her.

When she raised an alarm, the accused sought an apology and fled after pushing her.

Sharing further details, Sadar station house officer inspector Gurpreet Singh said The accused has been booked under sections 376 (attempted rape), 511 of the Indian Penal Code sections 4 and 5 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused. Soon after lodging the FIR, the police nabbed the accused.

