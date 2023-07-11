Ludhiana: 16-year-old boy swept away in raging Buddha Nullah waters

A 16-year-old boy was swept away in the raging Buddha Nullah at a bridge near Manewal on Tuesday. He was crossing the bridge on foot. The district administration and police officials reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation. The boy is a resident of Chakki village and is a student of Class 9. (HT Photo)

The boy is a resident of Chakki village. He is a student of Class 9.

According to eyewitnesses, the boy was going from Hayatpur village to Manewal on a bike. He was crossing the bridge on Buddha Nullah, which was submerged in the raging Buddha Nullah. The boy assumed that he could not cross the bridge on the bike. He left the bike on the roadside and tried to cross the bridge on foot. When he reached in between the road, he was swept away by the water and lost in the waves. The onlookers raised an alarm and informed the police.

On being informed, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Kuldeep Bawa, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Waryam Singh along with the police reached the spot and initiated rescue operation. Divers have been pressed into service to trace the boy.

The DSP added that the boy is living with his grandparents, who have been informed. His grandfather stated that he had gone to school in the morning but returned after a holiday was declared. Later, he took the bike to go somewhere. After some time, the police informed them that the boy had been swept away in the water.

The SDM said that due to heavy rain in the region, the administration has asked the locals to stay away from the river and nullah. He added that the police and the district administration have already initiated a rescue operation.