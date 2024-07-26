16-yr-old gang raped in Charkhi Dadri, 3 booked

A 16-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang raped by three men of her village in Charkhi Dadri district on Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday. In her complaint to the police, the victim said that she had gone out on Wednesday evening when the three accused raped her by giving her some intoxicating drink. (iStock)

She was rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, where she is undergoing treatment.

In her complaint to the police, the victim said that she had gone out on Wednesday evening when the three accused raped her by giving her some intoxicating drink.

The girl’s family members said that she narrated the ordeal after coming back home and was admitted to Dadri civil hospital from where she was referred to PGIMS.

“The accused have her some intoxicating drink, following which she fell unconscious and they raped her. When she became conscious, she came home and narrated the ordeal to us,” the girl’s family members told the police.

Badhra deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bharat Bhushan said that three men were booked on gang-rape charges and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and a manhunt has been launched to arrest them. The DSP said that the girl’s medical examination was conducted and a medical report is awaited.

Man sentenced to life for raping 14-year-old daughter

A fast-track court in Sirsa on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his 14-year-old daughter, who delivered pre-mature baby girl at a civil hospital.

The case dates back to 2019. In her complaint to Kalianwali police station, the 14-year-old girl, complained of stomach ache, following which her mother took her to a hospital in Sirsa on October 27, 2019 and the doctor confirmed that the girl is pregnant. Three days later, police booked her father Satish Kumar on rape charges and and various sections of the POCSO Act and arrested him.

The lawyers of Sirsa bar association had refused to appear for the accused and even the girl’s mother approached the lawyers to fight her husband’s case.