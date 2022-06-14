17 Covid cases logged in Ludhiana, highest in 115 days
As many as 17 people tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district on Tuesday, the highest in the last 115 days. No casualty was reported. The health department stated that even though no genome sequencing reports have arrived yet, symptoms of those who have tested positive indicate the prevalence of the omicron variant.
Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh appealed to residents to wear masks in public places and get vaccinated to avoid severe infection.
Ludhiana currently has 75 active cases, of which 71 are in home isolation. Two patients are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, while two are under treatment at a government health facility.
Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,036 Covid infections; out of which 1,07,679 patients have recovered and 2,282 have succumbed to the virus.
Fifteen people, including additional commissioner of municipal corporation Rishipal, had tested positive on Monday.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics