17 Covid cases logged in Ludhiana, highest in 115 days

The Ludhiana health department stated that even though no genome sequencing reports have arrived yet, symptoms of those who have tested positive indicate the prevalence of the omicron variant of Covid
Ludhiana currently has 75 active Covid cases, of which 71 are in home isolation. (Representative image)
Ludhiana currently has 75 active Covid cases, of which 71 are in home isolation. (Representative image)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 17 people tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district on Tuesday, the highest in the last 115 days. No casualty was reported. The health department stated that even though no genome sequencing reports have arrived yet, symptoms of those who have tested positive indicate the prevalence of the omicron variant.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh appealed to residents to wear masks in public places and get vaccinated to avoid severe infection.

Ludhiana currently has 75 active cases, of which 71 are in home isolation. Two patients are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, while two are under treatment at a government health facility.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,036 Covid infections; out of which 1,07,679 patients have recovered and 2,282 have succumbed to the virus.

Fifteen people, including additional commissioner of municipal corporation Rishipal, had tested positive on Monday.

Wednesday, June 15, 2022
