17-year-old girl goes missing in Dhandari

even days after a 17-year-old girl went missing in Dhandari, the police booked unidentified persons for wrongful confinement on Wednesday.
The family suspects that the victim was kidnapped. A case has been registered under Section 346 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 02:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana Seven days after a 17-year-old girl went missing in Dhandari, the police booked unidentified persons for wrongful confinement on Wednesday.

The victim’s father said, “On April 20, my daughter left home at around 6.30pm to purchase grocery , but did not return. We looked for her, but to no avail.”

The family suspects that the victim was kidnapped. A case has been registered under Section 346 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Thursday, April 28, 2022
