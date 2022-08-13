17-year-old hacked to death at Ambala village, three held

A 17-year-old boy was hacked to death by seven members of a family over an old rivalry in Ambala’s Dadiyana village on Thursday night.

Three of the accused, Gautam, Balram and his brother Gulshan, were arrested on Friday, said Ambala Sadar SHO inspector Manish.

The absconding accused include three brothers – Sonu, Rameshwar, who is Gautam’s father, and Ramnath, who is Balram and Gulshan’s father, apart from Ramnath’s another son Vikas, the prime accused.

The victim was identified as Lovely, the only brother of three sisters.

His friend Iqbal, alias Honey, also suffered grievous injuries in the attack and is admitted at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he remains critical.

In his statement, Lovely’s cousin Navdeep said the group of seven men attacked Lovely and his friend while they were out for some work around 10 pm.

On witnessing the attack from just a few metres away, Navdeep rushed to the aid of his cousin, who had collapsed on the road, while Iqbal was pushed into a pond by the assailants before they fled.

Navdeep rushed the injured friends to the trauma centre of the district civil hospital, where Lovely was declared brought dead and Iqbal was referred to GMCH, Chandigarh.

Navdeep claimed that the accused were drug addicts and had attacked Iqbal earlier too over an old family dispute. In the Thursday night attack, one of the assailants, Vikas, stabbed himself with a knife as well, he said.

On his complaint, police registered a case of murder, assault and rioting under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Ambala Sadar police station against the seven accused.

The victim’s family members and relatives also protested at the civil hospital on Thursday night and Friday, demanding police action against the accused.

After autopsy, the victim was cremated at his native village, said DSP Joginder Sharma.

He added that the police were looking into the dispute between the two groups. “Prime accused Vikas is also undergoing treatment at GMCH for a knife injury on the back,” the DSP said.

The victim is survived by his widowed mother and three sisters, two of whom are married.