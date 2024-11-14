Menu Explore
17-year-old stabbed to death in Mohali village

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 14, 2024 06:56 AM IST

A senior police officer said juveniles stabbed the minor to death in a fit of rage; we have registered a murder case at Phase 8 police station, Mohali, and will soon nab the accused

The Mohali police have booked juveniles for killing a 17-year-old boy and causing serious injuries to his 16-year-old friend in Kumbra village on Wednesday.

Both the victims were rushed to a private hospital in Mohali where one of them was declared dead while his friend is undergoing treatment. (HT Photo)
According to sources, the victims were sitting at the roadside when a juvenile hit them with his cycle following which they exchanged heated arguments.

Later, he returned with his accomplices who stabbed the victims and fled the spot.

Both the victims were rushed to a private hospital in Mohali where one of them was declared dead while his friend is undergoing treatment.

A senior police officer said, “Juveniles stabbed the minor to death in a fit of rage. We have registered a murder case at Phase 8 police station and will soon nab the accused.”

