18 child beggars rescued in Chandigarh in a week

As many as 18 children, including 13 boys and five girls, engaged in begging and selling articles were rescued from various parts of the city over the past one week.

Nitika Pawar, chairperson, UT Child Protection Society-cum-secretary, social welfare, women and child development, said most of the children were aged below 14. As many as 16 of them are residents of Mohali, Zirakpur and Panchkula, while two are from Chandigarh.

They were sent to Snehalaya for girls and boys, respectively, on the orders of the Child Welfare Committee in line with the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The children are being provided nutritious food, 24x7 medical care counselling, need-based vocational training and education, Pawar said.

She added that the rescue teams will continue to monitor begging activities at all major hotspots. The general public is also requested to report cases of children involved in begging/selling articles at Childline-1098, Child Helpline-181/99150-23456 and 112.