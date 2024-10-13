18 more travel agents booked for illegally advertising jobs for abroad

Punjab Police on Sunday said it has booked 18 travel agents for illegally advertising employment opportunities for abroad on social media. Praveen K Sinha, ADGP NRI affairs, on Sunday informed that these unscrupulous travel agencies were advertising jobs abroad on Instagram and Facebook without possessing the requisite license and permissions. (HT File)

The development came close on the heels of registration of at least 20 FIRs against 25 illegal travel agencies in August. The tally of booked illegal travel agencies has reached 43.

The action is part of the crackdown against illegal travel agents.

The Protector of Emigrants under the ministry of external affairs had red-flagged advertising on Instagram and Facebook for jobs in foreign countries by such unscrupulous travel agencies.

“We checked the online platforms, verified their credentials covertly and registered FIRs against them,” he said, while adding that a total of 18 new FIRs have been registered under Sections 24/25 of the Emigration Acts at various police stations in the state, including Amritsar, SAS Nagar, Ludhiana and Patiala.

The ADGP said that of the total 34 accused in 26 FIRs registered in the months of August and September, 25 accused have been arrested. “Further investigations are on and notices are being sent to remaining accused travel agents,” he said.

Sinha exhorted citizens to be cautious and verify travel agents’ credentials before entrusting them with documents and money. “Only engage agencies with a valid Recruiting Agent (RA) license under the Emigration Act, 1983. Always ask for the license of the agency issued under the said Act,” he added.