180 days maternity leave for education dept cooks, helpers: Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 07, 2024 09:10 AM IST

Earlier, there was no such provision of maternity leave for the above category and necessary directions in this regard have been issued to the concerned department, he said in a statement issued in Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to grant 180 days maternity leave to about 17,889 female cook cum helpers working in the education department under the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

Sukhu said this decision of the government, which is working for the welfare of the vulnerable sections of the society, will fulfil the long pending demands of mid day meal workers.

The government is working with the aim of holistic development of the downtrodden with special focus on child care and women empowerment, he added.

Sukhu added that in the very first Cabinet meeting, it was decided to reinstate the old pension scheme for government employees, benefiting more than 1.36 lakh individuals. This decision was not politically motivated but aimed to secure the future of the retirees so they could live a dignified life with family after their retirement, he said.

