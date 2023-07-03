Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Missing Karnal youth found dead

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 03, 2023 12:35 AM IST

Police recover body of missing 18-year-old from dry pond in Sheikhpura Jagir village. Family suspects murder, demands fair investigation.

: Two days after he went missing, police have recovered the body of an 18-year-old youth from a dry pond in Sheikhpura Jagir village of the district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Azam Khan, a resident of the same village.

The family members alleged that he was murdered and demanded a fair probe into the matter.

The family told the police that after celebration of the Eid festival at around 3pm, Azam received a phone call and he left the home, but did not return.

They tried to search for him and on Sunday morning, his body was recovered from a dry pond of the village.

Police said that after getting the information, a police team along with forensic experts reached the spot and started the investigation.

Jangsher Singh, incharge of the Sadar police station, said that the body has been sent for post mortem and an FIR under section 346 of the IPC is already registered in the matter. Further action will be taken as per the postmortem reports.

