1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to hear case against Tytler on Sep 6

A Delhi court will hear on September 6 the Pul Bangash killings case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. Three people were killed and a gurudwara was set ablaze in Pul Bangash area of the national capital during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots

A Delhi court will hear on September 6 the Pul Bangash killings case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. Three people were killed and a gurudwara was set ablaze in Pul Bangash area of the national capital during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand granted Tytler time to argue his case after going through certain documents supplied by the CBI.

“The accused seeks some time for advancing submissions stating that some time is required to go through the reply as well as the documents supplied by public prosecutor for the CBI. In the interest of justice, matter is adjourned,” the judge said.

A sessions court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Tytler on a personal bond of 1 lakh and one surety of the like amount.

It had also imposed certain conditions on him, including that he will not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without permission.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

