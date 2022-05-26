19-year-old youth ends life in Zirakpur, female friend booked
A day after a 19-year-old youth hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Zirakpur on Tuesday night, police on Wednesday booked his female friend for abetment to suicide.
Investigating officer Dharam Singh said both the boy and the girl studied at a private university in Kharar. They were friends for the past five years, but she had recently severed ties with him, pushing him into depression.
On Tuesday, he was found hanging in his room by his brother around 11.30 pm. The family rushed him to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead.
Later, his father complained to the police that his son wanted to marry the girl, but she had started seeing someone else, which drove him to suicide. Before taking the extreme step, his son had also sent a text message to the girl, announcing his suicide, the father alleged.
On his complaint and on the basis of the text message, police booked the girl, who remains at large.
PhD scholar dies by suicide at Dhanas
Chandigarh A 28-year-old PhD scholar ended her life by consuming some poisonous substance at her rented house in Dhanas.
The woman hailed from Ludhiana and was pursuing a PhD in music from Panjab University. On Tuesday evening, when she did not respond to multiple phone calls by her Ludhiana-based husband, her landlord went to check on her and found her lying unconscious with vomit around her. She was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh, but could not survive.
Apart from her husband, the woman is survived by her widowed mother and a mentally disabled brother. No suicide note was found. Police have initiated inquest proceedings.
-
In Chandigarh, ban on protest rallies remains only on paper
UT administration's repeated prohibitory orders, banning protests, rallies, demonstrations and gatherings of five or more people at any place within Chandigarh other than the rally ground in Sector 25, are practically non-existent. While police and administration watch quietly, protesters in the city, mainly employee unions and political parties, continue to hold protests outside their departments and in Sector 17, where most public offices are located.
-
YPS roundabout in Mohali becomes epicentre of protests
Having witnessed nearly 90 protests over the past one year, the YPS roundabout near the Chandigarh-Mohali border has become the epicentre of protests, much to the annoyance of commuters. Even Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase 8, which is close to the Chandigarh-Mohali border, has become an assembly point for protesters, repeatedly posing hassle to residents of adjoining Phases 7, 8 and 9.
-
Realtor attacked in Zirakpur, car vandalised in broad daylight
A Zirakpur-based realtor was grievously injured after eight men attacked Naveen with sharp-edged weapons, and vandalised his car near a hotel on the Chandigarh-Ambala road on Wednesday. Identified as Naveen Kumar, a resident of Garden Homes, Zirakpur, the victim was admitted to the Dhakoli government hospital with severe injuries on the head, neck and arm. In his statement to the police, Naveen stated that he had a property consultancy office at Chandigarh City Centre, Zirakpur.
-
Gangster Landa’s five aides nabbed in Mohali, bank robbery foiled
In a major breakthrough, the crime investigative agency has arrested five associates of gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, the main conspirator of the RPG attack at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali.
-
Chandigarh Housing Board auction finds only 4 takers for 35 properties
In its latest auction of residential and commercial properties, the Chandigarh Housing Board managed to sell only four of the total 35 properties on offer. Only two residential properties – EWS units in Sectors 40-A and 52 – were sold, bringing in ₹47 lakh against a total reserve price of ₹43.25 lakh. A commercial unit in Sector 51-A was sold for ₹85.86 lakh against a reserve price of ₹85 lakh.
