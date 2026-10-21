Trump launches $25 million whistleblower program offering up to $30,000 for fraud tips

US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday unveiled a $25 million initiative aimed at encouraging Americans to report suspected fraud involving federal government programs and taxpayer money. The new initiative is part of Trump's broader push to crack down on fraud involving government funds. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Under the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program, tipsters whose information leads to a fraud conviction or a significant federal enforcement action could receive up to $30,000, the White House said. The Justice Department will oversee the initiative.

Announcing the program at the White House, Trump said rewards would be calculated as a 1% commission on the amount of fraud uncovered through a tip. He also said he would personally decide who receives the money when multiple people claim credit for reporting the same case.

“I will be the arbitrator of all of these decisions,” Trump said. “It'll be a binding arbitration.”

Trump also said journalists could participate in the program.

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Trump steps up campaign against government fraud The initiative is part of Trump's broader push to crack down on fraud involving government funds. In March, the Republican president established a task force to tackle the issue and placed Vance in charge of the effort.

Vance described his role leading the task force as “fun” and argued that taxpayer money was being stolen.

“The president has said it must stop. It is stopping. And if you want to help us stop it, you get to share in the rewards," the vice president said.

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White House-linked influencer's fraud allegations draw attention Ahead of Tuesday's announcement, the White House had said Trump would present a $10,000 cheque to Nick Shirley, a conservative influencer whose video alleging fraud at childcare centers in Minnesota drew widespread attention last year. However, journalists present at the event did not witness a cheque being handed to him.

The 24-year-old influencer's video alleged that members of Minnesota's Somali community were operating fraudulent childcare centers to obtain federal subsidies. The video attracted attention from the Trump administration and conservative activists.

Although inspectors reported that the centers were operating as expected, the allegations were followed by investigations, searches and arrests.

Speaking at Tuesday's event, Shirley argued that fraud deprives vulnerable people of resources intended to help them.

“When you expose fraud, you help save America,” he said.

(With inputs from AP)