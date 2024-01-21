close_game
2 Bishnoi gang members held after encounter with police in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jan 22, 2024 06:04 AM IST

The commissioner of police, Swapan Sharma said it was an intelligence-based operation as police got the information that two gangsters of the Bishnoi gang were moving towards Jalandhar city. Two gangsters associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested after cross firing with the Jalandhar commissionerate police on Sunday.

The commissioner of police, Swapan Sharma said it was an intelligence-based operation as police got the information that two gangsters of the Bishnoi gang were moving towards Jalandhar city.

Two gangsters associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested after cross firing with the Jalandhar commissionerate police on Sunday. (Representational image)
Two gangsters associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested after cross firing with the Jalandhar commissionerate police on Sunday. (Representational image)

“Based on a tip-off, the police surrounded Ashish of Bullowal village in Hoshiarpur and Nitin of Jalandhar near Nakodar road. Both the gangsters opened fire at the police after which the force also retaliated and nabbed them,” Sharma said.

He added that both gangsters were critically injured and rushed to hospital. He said that Ashish is a proclaimed offender and has cases of murder and extortion against him. Nitin has cases of murder and drug smuggling against him.

“Both the gangsters were in constant touch with Jasmeet alias Lucky of Bullowal, who has more than 10 cases against him. He is presently in the US and is involved in providing shelter to Mandeep alias Mannu and Jagroop Roopa, who were involved in killing of Sidhu Moose Wala,” Sharma said.

He added that Ashish and Nitin are closely associated with Binny Gujjar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

The commissioner of police said that with the arrest of these gangsters, the police have prevented two contract killings as they had already done recce to execute this work.

One star pistol .30 bore, one .32 bore pistol, live ammunition along with a car have been recovered from them.

