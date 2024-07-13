2 dead as ‘speeding’ vehicle rams into eatery

Two persons died and two others sustained severe injuries when a speeding mini truck (Bolero Camper) ran over them along the Pathankot-Jalandhar highway on Friday evening. The incident took place late night when the deceased were having dinner at a roadside dhaba. The mini truck after the mishap in Jalandhar late Friday night. (HT photo)

The police are yet to identify the deceased migrant labourers as they were not possessing any identification document. The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital in a critical condition.

Eyewitnesses told police that the driver of the vehicle, being taken towards Jalandhar city, lost control and crossed the road divider before hitting the victims. Such was the impact of the hit that one of the victims got flung into the air, metres away from the accident spot.

The police said the driver tried to run away but was caught by passersby. Assistant commissioner of police Damanbir Singh said an FIR has been registered against the driver, Shivam Kumar, of Haryana under Sections of 281 (rash driving) and 106 (1) (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.