2 feared dead after car plunges into canal in Jagraon
Published on Jan 06, 2023 03:05 PM IST
The missing men were returning from a birthday party with two others in a Maruti Zen when the mishap took place; locals rescued two men, two remain missing
Two men are feared dead after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a canal near Jagraon, 40-km from Ludhiana, on Thursday evening.
The two missing men were returning from a birthday party with two others in a Maruti Zen when the mishap took place. While locals rescued two of the party – Iqbal Singh and Manjinder, their friends Dilpreet Singh and Satnam Singh remain missing.
On the day of the mishap, Dilpreet of Lakha village, had celebrated his birthday at a restaurant near Dalla village. Cops suspect that foggy conditions coupled with speeding caused the mishap. An operation is underway to trace the missing men.
