Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 feared dead after car plunges into canal in Jagraon

2 feared dead after car plunges into canal in Jagraon

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 03:05 PM IST

The missing men were returning from a birthday party with two others in a Maruti Zen when the mishap took place; locals rescued two men, two remain missing

Two men are feared dead after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a canal near Jagraon, 40-km from Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HT File)
Two men are feared dead after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a canal near Jagraon, 40-km from Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two men are feared dead after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a canal near Jagraon, 40-km from Ludhiana, on Thursday evening.

The two missing men were returning from a birthday party with two others in a Maruti Zen when the mishap took place. While locals rescued two of the party – Iqbal Singh and Manjinder, their friends Dilpreet Singh and Satnam Singh remain missing.

On the day of the mishap, Dilpreet of Lakha village, had celebrated his birthday at a restaurant near Dalla village. Cops suspect that foggy conditions coupled with speeding caused the mishap. An operation is underway to trace the missing men.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out