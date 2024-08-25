2 friends booked for Ludhiana MC staffer’s ‘murder’

{Body found in vacant plot}1 held Two days after the body of a municipal corporation (MC) sanitation worker was found in a vacant plot, the Division number 3 police on Sunday booked two of his friends on culpable homicide charges, officials said. (HT File)

Two days after the body of a municipal corporation (MC) sanitation worker was found in a vacant plot, the Division number 3 police on Sunday booked two of his friends on culpable homicide charges, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Sanjeev and Bhanu and the former has been arrested.

Police said they are waiting for a post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

Kin of the victim, 34-year-old Sunny, had been protesting since Friday to push for a first-information report (FIR) to be registered against the accused.

The deceased’s dead was found in a vacant plot on Friday.

Victim’s brother Veeru said in his statements to police that Sanjeev and Bhanu had come to their house on Thursday night and took Sunny along on a bike.

He said they searched for Sunny when he did not return, but to no avail. On Friday, his body was found in a vacant plot. Veeru alleged that the accused had ‘murdered’ Sunny.

Officials from Division number 3 police station said a case under charges of culpable homicide was registered against Sanjeev and Bhanu.