2 JeM terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam encounter

Two Jaish e Mohammad(JeM) terrorists believed to be Pakistanis were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police officials said.

They said that the gunfight started after a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Kulgam Police and Army’s 9 RR based on information regarding the presence of terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam.

A police spokesman said that during the search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

“In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of JeM outfit killed so far and their bodies have been retrieved from the encounter site,” the spokesman said.

“Based on a credible source report and as per physical appearance, both the killed terrorists seem to be Pakistani JeM terrorists. However, their identification is being ascertained,” he said.

The police said that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter.

“All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” he said.

The police said that the operation will resume in the morning indicating that they expect more militants in the area.

“Later, a team of the CRPF also joined in the operation. All civilians have been evacuated from nearby houses and the cordon has been strengthened. The encounter will be resumed in the first light tomorrow morning. Further information will be shared accordingly,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that out of two local terrorists involved in the killing of two Railway Protection Force jawans at Kakapora early this week, one terrorist has been arrested while as the other terrorist will be either arrested or neutralised soon.

On Thursday three militants were killed and their bodies recovered from the encounter site at Malwah area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Friday.

Five security personnel and a civilian were injured in the gunbattle that continued for two days.

The operation concluded on Friday evening when debris of the houses where militants were holed up was completely searched by the forces.

Among the dead was LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo, alias Isaah, who was one of the most-wanted militants operating in the Valley.