2 JeM terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam encounter
Two Jaish e Mohammad(JeM) terrorists believed to be Pakistanis were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police officials said.
They said that the gunfight started after a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Kulgam Police and Army’s 9 RR based on information regarding the presence of terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam.
A police spokesman said that during the search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.
“In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of JeM outfit killed so far and their bodies have been retrieved from the encounter site,” the spokesman said.
“Based on a credible source report and as per physical appearance, both the killed terrorists seem to be Pakistani JeM terrorists. However, their identification is being ascertained,” he said.
The police said that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter.
“All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” he said.
The police said that the operation will resume in the morning indicating that they expect more militants in the area.
“Later, a team of the CRPF also joined in the operation. All civilians have been evacuated from nearby houses and the cordon has been strengthened. The encounter will be resumed in the first light tomorrow morning. Further information will be shared accordingly,” the spokesman said.
Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that out of two local terrorists involved in the killing of two Railway Protection Force jawans at Kakapora early this week, one terrorist has been arrested while as the other terrorist will be either arrested or neutralised soon.
On Thursday three militants were killed and their bodies recovered from the encounter site at Malwah area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Friday.
Five security personnel and a civilian were injured in the gunbattle that continued for two days.
The operation concluded on Friday evening when debris of the houses where militants were holed up was completely searched by the forces.
Among the dead was LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo, alias Isaah, who was one of the most-wanted militants operating in the Valley.
-
RPF officer injured in Pulwama militant attack succumbs to injuries
An officer of the Railway Protection Force who was injured in the militant attack at Kakapora, Pulwama, on Monday succumbed to Assistant sub-inspector Devraj Kumar's injuries on Saturday. Assistant sub-inspector Devraj Kumar was critically injured in the attack along with head constable Surinder Kumar who died on the spot. ASI Devraj, officials said succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours. J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday had said that the attack was the handiwork of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
-
SHO among 3 cops suspended for dereliction of duty in rape case in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba
Three policemen have been suspended and a deputy superintendent of police has been removed for alleged delay in registration of a rape case in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said. Head Constable Satwinder Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rattan Lal, Station House Officer Ali Imran were placed under suspension and Sub Divisional Police Officer Vijaypur, Vishal Manhas, was removed from his post and attached with Zonal police headquarter for “poor supervision and control”, the officials said.
-
Panchayati Raj Day: PM Modi to announce projects worth ₹20,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir
Following the Sunjuwan encounter on Friday, security has been increased to the optimum ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Palli village in Samba district. The PM will address the nation on National Panchayati Raj Day from the venue where he shall also announce several projects for Jammu and Kashmir. Multiple security grids have been put in place in Jammu, Samba and Kathua and all along the Jammu-Pathankot highway.
-
Himachal to install solar panels on 475 buildings
The state capital Shimla is gradually switching over to solar energy from hydropower-generated electricity. The Himachal Pradesh government will install solar panels on 475 buildings apart from 65 already installed on government buildings. The state government has been driving the solar power initiative in Shimla town under the Smart City project to reduce the carbon footprints of the state. Bhardwaj said the Smart City Mission has transformed Shimla town.
-
Kejriwal should use decent language, says Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur
Retaliating to Jai Ram Thakur's Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal's jibe about taking a leaf from AAP's book, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said he will give a fitting reply at an appropriate time. “Jai Ram is taking a leaf from the AAP's book,” Arvind Kejriwal has said addressing a rally at Chambi in Kangra district referring to the chief minister's recent promise of 125 units of free electricity.
