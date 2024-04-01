 2 killed, as many injured in bike collision in Haryana’s Hisar - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

2 killed, as many injured in bike collision in Haryana’s Hisar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 01, 2024 07:32 AM IST

The deceased were identified as Shubham, 26, of Jhanjh village, and Rohit of Ramrai village; the injured were Sahil and Aman

Two persons were killed and as many were injured after two bikes collided with each other near Rajthal village in Hisar on Saturday night, said police.

The victims’ post-mortem was conducted on Sunday and their bodies were given to their families. (Getty image)
The victims’ post-mortem was conducted on Sunday and their bodies were given to their families. (Getty image)

The deceased were identified as Shubham, 26, of Jhanjh village, and Rohit of Ramrai village. The injured were Sahil and Aman.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Investigating officer SI Kapil Dev said the incident occurred when Shubham, along with his friend Sahil, had gone to Narnaund for some work.

“During their return, a speeding bike collided with their bike. Shubham and other bike occupant Rohit died, and Sahil and Aman were rushed to civil hospital in Jind from where they were referred to PGIMS in Rohtak,” he added.

The victims’ post-mortem was conducted on Sunday and their bodies were given to their families.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 killed, as many injured in bike collision in Haryana’s Hisar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On