2 killed, as many injured in bike collision in Haryana’s Hisar

Two persons were killed and as many were injured after two bikes collided with each other near Rajthal village in Hisar on Saturday night, said police. The victims’ post-mortem was conducted on Sunday and their bodies were given to their families. (Getty image)

The deceased were identified as Shubham, 26, of Jhanjh village, and Rohit of Ramrai village. The injured were Sahil and Aman.

Investigating officer SI Kapil Dev said the incident occurred when Shubham, along with his friend Sahil, had gone to Narnaund for some work.

“During their return, a speeding bike collided with their bike. Shubham and other bike occupant Rohit died, and Sahil and Aman were rushed to civil hospital in Jind from where they were referred to PGIMS in Rohtak,” he added.

