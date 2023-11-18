​2 MBBS aspirants duped of 30 lakh

Haryana home minister Anil Vij has directed Gurugram police commissioner to nab the accused who allegedly charged ₹30 lakh from two female students aspiring to join MBBS course in a medical college of West Bengal. Haryana home minister Anil Vij has directed Gurugram police commissioner to nab the accused who allegedly charged ₹ 30 lakh from two female students aspiring to join MBBS course in a medical college of West Bengal. (HT File Photo)

The Gurugram-based two female students met Vij at Ambala on Friday and alleged that a service agency of Gurugram had duped them by promising admission to MBBS at Shri Ram Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences in Durgapur, West Bengal.

“The duo said that they paid ₹15 lakh each to the agency and that after reaching Durgapur they were denied admission by the institute. Despite filing a fraud case against the agency in Gurugram, no action has been taken,” the women students said, according to a statement.

The home minister directed the police that individuals involved in deceiving young girls should not be spared under any circumstances.

In another case, a resident of Shahbad informed Vij that an agent had deceived him of ₹5 lakh under the pretext of sending his son abroad. The home minister referred the matter to the SIT formed to investigate such cases.

