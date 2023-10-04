2 members of Arsh Dalla gang nabbed by Mohali CIA

nikhil.sharma@hindustantimes.com The CIA staff of Mohali police on Tuesday arrested two associates of designated Khalistan Tiger Force terrorist Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla (iStock)

The CIA staff of Mohali police on Tuesday arrested two associates of designated Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, leading to recovery of a .32-bore pistol and four live cartridges.

The accused were identified as Mandeep Singh, alias Deepa, of Ajitwal, Moga, Punjab; and Saurav Kumar, alias Saabi of Ludhiana.

The duo was wanted by the Ludhiana and Moga police in multiple criminal cases and had also been declared proclaimed offenders by the respective local courts.

Police said they received secret information that the accused were roaming in Kharar and looking for a chance to threaten a local businessman to extort ₹40 lakh.

“We had information that the accused were carrying arms and were waiting for someone at Captain Chowk, Khanpur, following which the Mohali CIA team raided the spot and nabbed the accused,” said a cop. Both were booked under Section 25 of the Arms Act.

A police officer familiar with the arrests said the accused were in touch with other members of the Dalla gang who would also be arrested soon.

The duo was produced before a local Kharar court that sent them to two-day police remand, during which police will ascertain the source of the pistol recovered from them and their exact plans.

Last week, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had detained an aide of Dalla in Ferozepur, Punjab, amid its crackdown on the terror-gangster network operating in India and Canada. NIA had conducted raids at 51 locations across six states in three cases related to associates of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Davinder Bambiha and Arsh Dala. While Bishnoi is in jail, Dala is in Canada and Bambiha was killed in an encounter with Punjab Police in 2016.

NIA had found chats of the aide with Dalla. The Dalla gang, according to NIA, is engaged in smuggling of arms, ammunition and explosives for the KTF from across the border. Dalla has been guiding and commissioning terrorist acts and also promoting terror, violence and large-scale extortion in India on behalf of the KTF.

