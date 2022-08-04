2 men shot at: 2 brothers, their father booked for attempt to murder in Ludhiana
A day after two men suffered bullet injuries after being shot at, police have lodged a case of attempt to murder against two brothers, their father and three unidentified accomplices.
The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Mor, his brother Billu and their father Teerath Singh. Atleast three of their aides are yet to be identified.
While Rakesh, one of the victims, is stable, Rana is still serious, police said. The added that Rakesh and Rana had a rivalry with Mor.
Inspector Ranbir Singh, station house officer at Tibba police station, said the reason behind the murder bid is yet to be ascertained and things will be clear only after the victims’ statement is recorded or the suspects are arrested.
Police said that on Tuesday night, Rakesh and Rana were going from Octroi Post to Gehlewal Chowk in their pickup auto, when they got into a spat with a street vendor. Meanwhile,the suspects turned up there, shot at Rakesh and Rana and fled.
The onlookers said that when police did not arrive even 15 minutes after the duo was shot at, they rushed them to the hospital in their pick-up auto.
The SHO added that an FIR under Sections 307, 323, 506 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act has been lodged against the accused.
Mor is already facing trial in a murder case and came out of jail on bail a few months ago.
-
U.P. chief secy calls for expos on Partition on Aug 14
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Wednesday said that this year August 14 would be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' and asked officials to arrange holding exhibitions on this subject in all districts. Holding a virtual meeting with divisional commissioners and district magistrates here, he directed officials to do their utmost to make the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to be launched from August 13 to August 15, successful.
-
Vikas Thakur’s CWG triumph a dream birthday gift for his mother
Asha Thakur received the birthday gift of her dreams on Tuesday after her son, Ludhiana lad Vikas Thakur, 28, clinched his third Commonwealth Games medal in weightlifting. Thakur, who earlier won silver and bronze medals at the 2014 and 2018 editions of CWG, respectively, once again made the country proud by bagging a silver medal in the 96-kg category in Birmingham on Tuesday, following which festivities erupted at his house in Ludhiana.
-
Ludhiana: Woman sets self ablaze; mother, brother and aunt booked
After a 30-year-old married woman tried to commit suicide by setting The victim, Mandeep Kaur of Jhordan village on fire, her mother, brother and aunt have been booked for abetment. The accused have been identified as Amarjeet Kaur, the victim' mother, her brother Lakhbir Kaur and aunt (father's sister) Daljit Kaur. She went to the kitchen and threatened to set herself on fire if they didn't stop beating her. However, they continued to beat her, following which she self-immolated.
-
800 trees, 18 species of palm in the middle of a busy locality
Gopinath Munde garden is the palm garden we were attempting to locate. The two gardens across the road from each other occupy five acres of what was once wasteland. Last year, the Gopinath Munde garden was spruced up further, and received a sound and light system. With 800 trees (and at least 18 varieties of palm), Gopinath Munde garden looks a bit like a forest. There are four gazebos in the garden with seating areas.
-
Plea seeking ‘jalabhishek’ of Laddoo Gopal at Shahi Eidgah mosque dismissed
AGRA A revision plea seeking 'jalabhishek' of 'Laddoo Gopal' at Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura was dismissed by the court of additional district judge (court no. 7) in Mathura on Wednesday. The application was filed by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) treasurer Dinesh Sharma. Dinesh Sharma had filed case no. 174 of 2021 in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura, and moved various applications in the case in May.
