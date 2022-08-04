2 men shot at: 2 brothers, their father booked for attempt to murder in Ludhiana

A day after two men suffered bullet injuries after being shot at, police have lodged a case of attempt to murder against two brothers, their father and three unidentified accomplices.

The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Mor, his brother Billu and their father Teerath Singh. Atleast three of their aides are yet to be identified.

While Rakesh, one of the victims, is stable, Rana is still serious, police said. The added that Rakesh and Rana had a rivalry with Mor.

Inspector Ranbir Singh, station house officer at Tibba police station, said the reason behind the murder bid is yet to be ascertained and things will be clear only after the victims’ statement is recorded or the suspects are arrested.

Police said that on Tuesday night, Rakesh and Rana were going from Octroi Post to Gehlewal Chowk in their pickup auto, when they got into a spat with a street vendor. Meanwhile,the suspects turned up there, shot at Rakesh and Rana and fled.

The onlookers said that when police did not arrive even 15 minutes after the duo was shot at, they rushed them to the hospital in their pick-up auto.

The SHO added that an FIR under Sections 307, 323, 506 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act has been lodged against the accused.

Mor is already facing trial in a murder case and came out of jail on bail a few months ago.