2 smugglers’ 37.72-cr assets frozen

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has hailed the role of DIG (border range) Satinder Singh, SSP Charanjit Singh and Amritsar rural police.
The Amritsar rural police froze drug smugglers’ properties worth ₹37.72 crore on Friday. The accused — Jatin Singh and Ajaypal Singh — of Mode village were earlier arrested with 500 gm heroin and a .32 bore pistol.
Among the frozen assets are Ajaypal Singh’s property worth ₹37.66 crore and that of Jatin worth ₹5.85 lakh. Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X, hailed the role of DIG (border range) Satinder Singh, SSP Charanjit Singh and Amritsar rural police. “This demonstrates the Punjab Police commitment to combating drug-related activities and ensuring a safer community,” he stated.
On Thursday, the police had frozen a property worth ₹1.13 crore of two drug smugglers arrested in different cases under the NDPS Act.