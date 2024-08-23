2 smugglers’ 37.72-cr assets frozen

The Amritsar rural police froze drug smugglers’ properties worth ₹37.72 crore on Friday. The accused — Jatin Singh and Ajaypal Singh — of Mode village were earlier arrested with 500 gm heroin and a .32 bore pistol. The accused were earlier arrested with 500 gm heroin and a .32 bore pistol (HT Photo)

Among the frozen assets are Ajaypal Singh’s property worth ₹37.66 crore and that of Jatin worth ₹5.85 lakh. Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X, hailed the role of DIG (border range) Satinder Singh, SSP Charanjit Singh and Amritsar rural police. “This demonstrates the Punjab Police commitment to combating drug-related activities and ensuring a safer community,” he stated.

On Thursday, the police had frozen a property worth ₹1.13 crore of two drug smugglers arrested in different cases under the NDPS Act.