 2 smugglers’ ₹37.72-cr assets frozen - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 smugglers’ 37.72-cr assets frozen

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Aug 24, 2024 05:08 AM IST

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has hailed the role of DIG (border range) Satinder Singh, SSP Charanjit Singh and Amritsar rural police.

The Amritsar rural police froze drug smugglers’ properties worth 37.72 crore on Friday. The accused — Jatin Singh and Ajaypal Singh — of Mode village were earlier arrested with 500 gm heroin and a .32 bore pistol.

The accused were earlier arrested with 500 gm heroin and a .32 bore pistol (HT Photo)
The accused were earlier arrested with 500 gm heroin and a .32 bore pistol (HT Photo)

Among the frozen assets are Ajaypal Singh’s property worth 37.66 crore and that of Jatin worth 5.85 lakh. Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X, hailed the role of DIG (border range) Satinder Singh, SSP Charanjit Singh and Amritsar rural police. “This demonstrates the Punjab Police commitment to combating drug-related activities and ensuring a safer community,” he stated.

On Thursday, the police had frozen a property worth 1.13 crore of two drug smugglers arrested in different cases under the NDPS Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 smugglers’ 37.72-cr assets frozen
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On