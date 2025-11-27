2 teen Haryana cagers dead as rusted poles fall on them

A junior national-level basketball player and another teenager died in eerily similar accidents during practice in Haryana after the basketball hoop’s iron pole fell on them, the twin tragedies putting a spotlight on crumbling sports infrastructure in the state. Hardik Rathi (HT)

The incidents, which came to light on Wednesday, led to outrage with opposition parties slamming the BJP-led state government and anguished family members joining them in blaming the establishment for dilapidated sports infrastructure.

According to police, Hardik Rathi, 16, who had participated in the national sub-junior basketball championship, died in Rohtak on Tuesday, Jhajjar’s Aman, a year younger, breathed his last on Monday.

Hardik’s death was captured on CCTV camera. The footage showed the youngster reaching for the hoop. As soon as he attempts to hang from it, the pole collapses and crushes him under it.

The rods supporting the basketball pole were rusted, local players at the Lakhan Majra village who practice with him said. They rushed Hardik to a hospital where he died, SHO Samarjeet Singh said.

Khadak Singh, Hardik’s elder brother, said the condition of the iron pole had been brought to the notice of the officials on multiple occasions but nothing was done to fix it. “The boy’s body was handed over to his family after conducting autopsy at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak,” he added.

Hardik’s father, Sandeep Rathi, a government employee, said he had enrolled both his sons at a government facility and Hardik had recently returned from a training camp. “The issue of rusted iron pole had been brought to the notice of officials numerous times but it wasn’t fixed. And now I have lost my son,” the grief-stricken father said.

The family said Hardik had won medals in several competitions, including the 47th Sub-Junior National Championship in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra, the 49th Sub-Junior National Championship in Hyderabad and the 39th Youth National Championship in Puducherry.

As per locals, the then Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda had released over ₹18 lakh from his MP-LAD fund in 2023 for the maintenance of the stadium, but nothing was done on ground. Villagers also claimed that three months ago, they had met chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and urged him to ensure maintenance of the stadium.

In a similar incident in Bahadurgarh, Aman, 15, went to a basketball court on the premises of a government school for practice. He was critically injured after an iron pole fell on him and died at PGIMS Rohtak during treatment on Monday night, SHO (city) Dinkar Yadav said.

“We came to know that the pole was not in good shape and it fell,” said Jhajjar district sports officer Satender Kumar, adding that a committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

Aman’s mother Kanta Devi blamed negligence of officials for death of her son. “The rusted iron poles had not been changed for several years,” she said.

Haryana sports minister Gaurav Gautam said a high-level panel has been formed to probe the matter and anyone found responsible for the incidents will face action. “We have suspended Anoop Singh, who was holding the charge of district sports officer, Rohtak,” he said. “As per information, it was a sports nursery under the panchayat department,” the minister added.

The arena in Bahadurgarh is run by the education department. Gautam said a meeting of district sports officials has been called in Panchkula on November 28.

CM Saini, on his part, said he will first gather all details about the incident before commenting on the matter.

Hitting out at the state government, Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda said: “Three years ago, I had released ₹18.5 lakh for the maintenance of Lakhan Majra stadium, where the recent incident took place but the money was not spent by officials. Hardik’s death has exposed the corruption in system and apathy of government in improving infrastructure.”

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Congress demands an impartial, high-level investigation into this matter and strict action against the “culprits”. He alleged that the BJP government in Haryana is treating sports and athletes like enemies. “This is why two promising young players Hardik and Aman tragically died when a dilapidated basketball poles collapsed,” the former chief minister said in a statement.

“This is not a simple accident or a normal death, but a death caused by sheer government negligence. Hardik was a national-level player with a bright future, having already signed with a club in the United States,” Hooda said. The former CM demanded adequate compensation and a government job for the families.

Haryana development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar, who is also general secretary of the Haryana Olympic Association, said a detailed investigation will be carried out. “ A district officer would be designated to inspect all basketball and other sports courts operating in schools and training centres in the state,” Panwar added.

Suspended official Anoop Singh said the sports department had released ₹2.1 crore to public works department for the maintenance of 14 stadiums in the district but the tender process has not been completed so far.