2 tricity women fall prey to chain snatchers in 24 hours
A woman, residing in Chikatsak Heights in Singhpura of Zirakpur, fell prey to snatchers outside the society on Sunday afternoon.
The victim, Varinder Kaur, was walking home around 4pm when two bike-borne men pushed her to the ground and snatched her 5 tola gold chain. She sustained multiple injuries in the incident.
The entire episode was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the society’s gate. Kaur said she could not note down the registration number of the two-wheeler but could recognise the snatcher if brought in front of her.
The Zirakpur police have registered a case against two unidentified persons.
Doctor loses chain to snatchers in Sector 38 (W)
A resident of Sector 38 (West) fell prey to snatchers near Vita Booth, Housing Board Society, Sector 38 (West), Chandigarh, on Saturday.
Complainant, Dr Anu, who is posted as assistant senior medical officer in Ambala, said she was walking her dog in the locality when two motorcycle-borne men struck and snatched her gold chain.
Police are scanning CCTV footage to get clues about the accused. A case under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Maloya police station.
246 new Covid cases detected in Chandigarh tricity area
As many as 246 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Sunday, a slight dip from 289 cases the day before. The cases continued to remain over 100 in Chandigarh where 126 people were found infected. Panchkula reported 73 fresh infections while Mohali had 47. There was no Covid-related death in the tricity for the fourth consecutive day. Since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, Chandigarh has recorded 97,370 Covid infections.
Chandigarh | Procedural lapse leads to release of man apprehended with opium
The Chandigarh police's drive against drugs has come under scanner after a “procedure lapse” on part of its operations cell team led to the release of a Sector-18 resident hours after he was apprehended for “possession of drugs”. The incident took place on July 21 when the team apprehended a 30-year-old man on charges of carrying “opium”.
Mohali | Land acquisition complete for Airport Road-Kharar linkway
Moving ahead with the plan to construct a 6km long, 200-ft wide link road between Airport Road and Kharar-Landran road, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has completed the land acquisition process for the project. The road construction is expected to begin in October this year. The highest compensation of Rs 4.23 crore per acre is being paid to landowners in Baliali village, which is the nearest to the Airport Road.
Now, sanitary waste generated in Chandigarh to be scientifically incinerated
Sanitary waste generated in the city will be scientifically disposed of as the Chandigarh municipal corporation has entered into an agreement with a firm for the same. Chandigarh MC chief Anindita Mitra said that the city generates approximately 500kg sanitary bio-medical waste every day. Mitra said strict action will be taken against those not segregating waste. The civic body had issued over 400 challans in the past week for non-segregation of garbage at source.
Agnipath protest at Ludhiana railway station:Two accused of violence secured over 70% in Class 12
Two of the total six youths who were arrested by Government Railway Police for allegedly rioting and damaging public property at the railway station on June 18 during the protests over the Agnipath Scheme, secured over 70% marks in their Class 12 Punjab School Education Board examination as per a recent report of Government Railway Police. Both the accused at present are out on bail.
