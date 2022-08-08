2 tricity women fall prey to chain snatchers in 24 hours

A woman, residing in Chikatsak Heights in Singhpura of Zirakpur, fell prey to snatchers outside the society on Sunday afternoon.

The victim, Varinder Kaur, was walking home around 4pm when two bike-borne men pushed her to the ground and snatched her 5 tola gold chain. She sustained multiple injuries in the incident.

The entire episode was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the society’s gate. Kaur said she could not note down the registration number of the two-wheeler but could recognise the snatcher if brought in front of her.

The Zirakpur police have registered a case against two unidentified persons.

Doctor loses chain to snatchers in Sector 38 (W)

A resident of Sector 38 (West) fell prey to snatchers near Vita Booth, Housing Board Society, Sector 38 (West), Chandigarh, on Saturday.

Complainant, Dr Anu, who is posted as assistant senior medical officer in Ambala, said she was walking her dog in the locality when two motorcycle-borne men struck and snatched her gold chain.

Police are scanning CCTV footage to get clues about the accused. A case under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Maloya police station.