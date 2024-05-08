 2 truck drivers held for smuggling 100 kg poppy husk in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 truck drivers held for smuggling 100 kg poppy husk in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 09, 2024 06:22 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Kashmir Singh, 40, of Heddon Bet village of Machhiwara and Sukhdev Singh, 60, of Chak Lohat village of Machhiwara

The team of crime investigation agency (CIA) of Khanna arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 100 kg poppy husk from their possession.

The accused in custody of Khanna police in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The accused in custody of Khanna police in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Kashmir Singh, 40, of Heddon Bet village of Machhiwara and Sukhdev Singh, 60, of Chak Lohat village of Machhiwara.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Superintendent of police (SP, investigation) Saurav Jindal said that a team of CIA staff was present at the checkpoint near Samrala Road Bridge checking the vehicles. They stopped a truck coming from Khanna side and signalled the driver to stop for checking.

The SP added the CIA staff recovered 100 kg poppy husk hidden in the cabin of the truck. The team seized the truck and registered a case under sections 15, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act at the city Khanna police station.

The accused are drivers and have no previous criminal record. During questioning the accused told the police that they procured poppy husk from Madhya Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 truck drivers held for smuggling 100 kg poppy husk in Ludhiana

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On