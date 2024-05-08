2 truck drivers held for smuggling 100 kg poppy husk in Ludhiana

The team of crime investigation agency (CIA) of Khanna arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 100 kg poppy husk from their possession. The accused in custody of Khanna police in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Kashmir Singh, 40, of Heddon Bet village of Machhiwara and Sukhdev Singh, 60, of Chak Lohat village of Machhiwara.

Superintendent of police (SP, investigation) Saurav Jindal said that a team of CIA staff was present at the checkpoint near Samrala Road Bridge checking the vehicles. They stopped a truck coming from Khanna side and signalled the driver to stop for checking.

The SP added the CIA staff recovered 100 kg poppy husk hidden in the cabin of the truck. The team seized the truck and registered a case under sections 15, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act at the city Khanna police station.

The accused are drivers and have no previous criminal record. During questioning the accused told the police that they procured poppy husk from Madhya Pradesh.