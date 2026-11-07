2 wanted in Rewari murder case held after encounter

Two accused wanted for the November 4 killing of a Gokalgarh village resident in Rewari district were arrested early Friday following an encounter with the police near the village bypass, officials said. The two would be questioned on police remand after recovery. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused, identified as Maninder alias Butar and Hanni, both residents of Gokalgarh, allegedly fired around five rounds at a joint team of the CIA Rewari and CIA Dharuhera during a police blockade near the railway flyover. In retaliatory firing, both sustained bullet injuries to their legs and were apprehended, police said.

A country-made pistol was recovered from Maninder and a country-made firearm from Hanni, police said. Sajjan Singh, DSP Bawal, said CIA Rewari inspector Sanjay Kumar received information around 1.50am that the two absconding accused were roaming near the Gokalgarh bypass with illegal weapons and were allegedly planning to kill two other persons, identified as Yashpal and Abhishek.

“A joint team of the two CIA units set up a blockade near the bypass and railway flyover. When the police spotted the suspects, they allegedly tried to flee and opened fire after being asked to surrender. One bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of ASI Sunil Kumar, while police retaliated, injuring both accused in the legs,” the DSP said.

The injured men were admitted to the General Hospital in Rewari for treatment. A case has been registered against them at Rampura police station under relevant provisions, including attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

Police said seven criminal cases involving assault, excise offences, the NDPS Act and the Arms Act were already registered against Maninder. The two would be questioned on police remand after recovery.

Manoj, a resident of Gokalgarh, was shot dead on November 4 by three motorcycle-borne men outside a bike repair shop. One bullet hit him in the abdomen. He died during treatment at a private hospital.

Police had registered a case against seven village residents on the complaint of Manoj’s father. According to the police, Maninder, Mahesh and Vishal allegedly carried out the shooting, while Anuj alias Doctor, Tarun alias Tannu and Harsh allegedly instigated the murder. Rahul was accused of conducting reconnaissance before the attack.