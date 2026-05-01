2 years after inauguration, pool in Karnal’s indri still locked

Nearly two years after the inauguration, the swimming pool built at the cost of ₹5.59 crore next to Shaheed Udham Singh College in Karnal’s Indri sub-division is yet to open for the public. In December 2024, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had inaugurated the competition-sized eight-lane pool in Matak Majri village along with several other development projects.

In December 2024, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had inaugurated the competition-sized eight-lane pool in Matak Majri village along with several other development projects, but since then, it has been lying locked. The pool has the facility of a separate bathing and changing area, but in the past two years, the tiles of the pool have broken, glass windows have shattered, and there’s algae growing in the water.

Even the surroundings of the building are neglected, with overgrown grass.

The project was announced by the Ex-CM Manohar Lal Khattar on June 4, 2015, but after many delays, the construction was completed in 2024.

Initially, officials from the district administration said that the project was being executed by the public works department, but was later transferred to the panchayati raj department.

Officials, who didn’t wish to be named, said that though the construction has been completed, the pool lacks an electricity connection and a motor for water.

Chitra Vishier, a swimmer from Karnal, said that despite promises to make affordable sports infrastructure available to all the budding sports enthusiasts are being forced to opt for private pools and incur huge expenses.

Indri MLA Ramkumar Kashyap couldn’t be contacted for comments despite repeated calls and messages.

District sports officer (DSO) Satyaveer Poswal said that the panchayati raj department is yet to be handed over to the pool.

“We are in constant touch with the concerned officials to complete the pending formalities and hand the pool over to the sports department. We will also raise the issue with the district administration for early resolution,” he added.