20 lakh parents expected to participate in mega PTM on Dec 16: Bains

Punjab will hold the mega parents-teacher meet on December 16 across all 19,109 government schools. Education minister Harjot Bains (File)

Education minister Harjot Bains said more than 20 lakh parents are expected to participate and will share feedback/suggestions regarding the improvement in the education system.

“Parents will be apprised about the child’s activities in school. Parents can also take stock of the facilities being given at the schools. They can also give suggestions and share grievances (if any) with the teachers,” Bains said.

In his message, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that his dream to carve out a ‘Rangla Punjab’ will be realised with the active participation of all sections of society.

Bains said PTM will be from 10 am to 3:30 pm. “Teachers, students and their parents, school management committees and other renowned persons will sit together and discuss ways to improve the education system. Exhibitions showcasing the work done in schools, libraries, academic achievements and langars will be organised,” he said.

He said that aim of organising this PTM is to act as a link between parents and teachers. “Teachers will also share information regarding Mission Samarth, Mission 100%, school attendance of students and new admissions,” he said.