20 more found infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
Tricity logged 20 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, a day after it reported 32 cases.
Tuesday’s case tally was the highest since March 4, when 36 infections had surfaced. Both Chandigarh and Mohali had last clocked daily cases in double digits only on March 11 and March 5, respectively. Since then, the figure had even dropped to zero multiple times. The latest case count comprises nine cases from Chandigarh, eight from Mohali and three from Panchkula.
People found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 11, 14, 23, 33, 43, 49, 50 and Hallomajra. In Mohali, five cases were reported from Mohali city and four from Dera Bassi.
Tricity’s active cases also rose from 101 on Tuesday to 110 on Wednesday. At 60, most of the positive patients are in Chandigarh, followed by 42 in Mohali and eight in Panchkula.
Centre yet to announce PGIMER’s new director
The Union ministry of health and family welfare is yet to announce a new director for Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, even as the officiating head's charge is set to end on April 30. Dr Surjit Singh, head, department of paediatrics, PGIMER was given the charge after Dr Jagat Ram retired from the post after serving for four years and seven months. In January this year, the search-cum-selection committee had interviewed 32 candidates for the post of director.
People hit streets in Srinagar to protest ‘worst-ever’ power crisis
Jammu and Kashmir is currently reeling under what is claimed to be 'worst-ever' power crisis, which forced residents to take to streets on Wednesday. Locals and mainstream politicians blame the J&K government for not doing enough to resolve the power crisis. In many towns and villages, people claim they don't get electricity for three to four hours in 24 hours. At several places, power crisis has even affected the potable water supply.
Online fraud | Panchkula woman taken for ride on pretext of Char Dham chopper services
A Panchkula resident lost ₹2.2 lakh to an online fraudster while looking for a helicopter ride for Char Dham yatra with hComplainant Seema Gupta, an entrepreneur by profession'sfamily. Following this, she got a call from a man who identified himself as Anshuman and claimed that he was an agent of Pawan Hans Ltd, and based in Dehradun Phata. She said she has deposited ₹2,20,000 in different accounts between April 1 and 23.
Ludhiana MC imposes 50k fine on market committee for burning waste
Acting on complaints of bulk burning of waste and garbage at the vegetable market near Jalandhar Bypass, the municipal corporation has imposed two fines of ₹25,000 each on the market committee. In their recommendation to MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, the health branch officials have also recommended that an FIR be registered against market committee officials. The final decision on recommending an FIR against market committee officials will be taken by the MC commissioner.
Indo-Pak truce deal: Wheat growers on both sides of border reaping rich harvest
Again, farmers on both sides of the 200km long Indo-Pak International Border are reaping a rich harvest of wheat crop because of the ceasefire pact between India and Pakistan. India and Pakistan had on February 25 last year renewed a mutually brokered truce deal all along the 200km International Border and 744km long Line of Control.
