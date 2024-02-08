2012 clash at DAV College Chandigarh: Trial starts against Bishnoi, case listed on April 14

District court has begun a trial against Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in an attempt to murder case of 2012, in which he was declared a proclaimed offender. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi along with four others were booked during a clash at DAV College in Sector 10 in March 2012. (HT File Photo)

Bishnoi along with four others were booked during a clash at DAV College in Sector 10 in March 2012.

The case was registered on the statement of Ankit Grover, a then BTech student at Chandigarh Engineering College, Landran. He told the police that he along with his friends Charandev Singh, Navneet Singh, Arasdeep and Jeevanjot Chahal went to Panjab University after Jeevanjot Chahal was announced as chairman of Panjab University Student Union (PUSU).

On the same day, they went to DAV College, Sector 10, to attend a star night. During this, they came to know that the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) had planned an attack on them.

As per the complainant, a group of assailants, led by Lawrence Bishnoi and Amandeep Singh Multani, had entered from the back gate of the college after breaking the lock and attacked PUSU supporters who were making arrangements for a star night scheduled to be held in college.

It was alleged that gunshots were fired and they were attacked with sharp-edged weapons by a group of SOPU supporters on the college premises. During the clash, PUSU party member Charndev Singh was shot at, while many other members including Ankit Grover suffered injuries.

However, in the court, the allegations fell flat against the four accused after the complainant and witnesses turned hostile. This led to the acquittal of four out of five accused by the lower court in February 2012.

Those acquitted were Amandeep Singh Multani, Vikramjit Singh Vicky / Vicky Middukhera (now deceased), Tarsem Singh and Ranjot Singh.

In this case, only Bishnoi was left to prosecute. Though charges were framed against Bishnoi in January 2022, the trial began this week. The case is now listed on April 4.