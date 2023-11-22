close_game
2019 case: Husband, mother-in-law convicted of dowry death

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 22, 2023 10:18 AM IST

The complaint was registered by Harikesh Yadav of Uttar Pradesh, who stated that his younger sister Sadhna, 24, had got married to Ramkaran in 2018.

Four years after a 24-year-old woman was found dead at her house in EWS Colony, Dhanas, her husband and mother-in-law were convicted of dowry death, by a local court in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Four years after a 24-year-old woman was found dead at her house in EWS Colony, Dhanas, her husband and mother-in-law were convicted of dowry death, by a local court in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT File)

The convicts are Sheela Devi, 46, her son, Ramkaran, 29. The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on Wednesday.

He said that Ramkaran and his mother used to frequently torture his sister for dowry. He had tried to talk to the family to end the harassment of his sister but to no end.

“On August 28, 2019, I got a call about the sudden demise of my sister. I rushed to Chandigarh with my maternal uncle and found there were injury marks on my sister’s body. Hence, I informed the police,” Harikesh stated in the FIR.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 304-B (dowry death), 302 (murder), 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Sarangpur police station on August 30, 2019.

