2024: Chandigarh saw uptick in murder, violent crimes

The city witnessed a concerning rise in murder cases, with 21 incidents reported in 2024 as compared to 17 in 2023. The combined number of violent crimes, including murder, attempt to murder, and culpable homicide, stood at 90 cases this year, more than double the incidents (41) reported last year. Overall the city witnessed a decline in cases from 4,100 cases in 2023 to 3,612 cases in this year. (Shutterstock)

“Stringent sections, such as ‘attempt to murder’, are being applied in severe hurt cases, contributing to the spike in this category. This acts as a deterrent, discouraging individuals from engaging in violent crimes. For instance, cases involving stabbing and other incidents where victims were brutally beaten, have seen an increase in the imposition of stringent sections as well,” a police officer said.

One of the milestones of Chandigarh Police was the arrest of serial rapist and killer Monu, a Sector 38 West resident, who committed three gruesome rape murders in Chandigarh. However, in another positive development, the number of rape cases declined sharply from 101 in 2023 to 61 in 2024.

Drop in theft, snatching incidents

Motor vehicle thefts, consistently one of the most reported crimes in Chandigarh, saw a decline from 1,164 cases in 2023 to 1,382 in 2024. Despite the drop, it remains the highest reported crime category in the city.

Snatching cases also saw a decline, with 129 incidents reported in 2024 compared to 155 last year. “The drop in snatching cases can be attributed to enhanced surveillance in isolated areas and vulnerable areas in the city. Snatching hotspots were identified in every police station and patrolling was done to reduce such incidents,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur.

Arms Act cases double

The city also reported a significant surge in cases registered under the Arms Act, jumping from 39 in 2023 to 78 in 2024. Police have attributed this rise to a combination of increased illegal arms trafficking and proactive policing efforts to crack down on such activities. More than 75 persons were arrested under the Act. Among the seized items were nine pistols/revolvers, 29 live cartridges and 295 knives.

Robbery and dacoity cases, however, saw a steep rise as 46 such incidents were reported in 2024, a stark contrast to 19 cases in 2023.

Less than 50% cases resolved

A total of 3,612 cases were reported this year, of which 1,650 cases have been successfully worked out, indicating that less than 50% of cases have been resolved. A majority of cases that remain unresolved included 129 kidnapping cases and 211 motor vehicle thefts.

Fewer NDPS cases

The city registered 90 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2024, down from 147 in 2023. Police seized a substantial cache of drugs, including 5.353 kg of heroin, 20.36 gm of cocaine, 24.82 gm of Ice, 3.164 kg of charas, 7.830 gm of ganja, and 2.567 gm of opium. In addition, 725 opium plants were also confiscated. One of the major cases included a major blow to an international drug syndicate where the prime accused, Krishan Singh, a 27-year-old resident of Village Laluwala, was arrested. His arrest led to the recovery of 3.608 kg heroin, three luxury vehicles along with ₹4.5 lakh cash, believed to be drug money.

The city also witnessed a decrease in traffic accidents, with 163 cases reported in 2024 compared to 177 in 2023.