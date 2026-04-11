2024 Rajya Sabha polls case: HC rejects Singhvi’s application seeking striking off witnesses

In a significant development in the ongoing Rajya Sabha election petition, BJP leader and member of Parliament Harsh Mahajan has secured a major legal relief, with the court dismissing an application filed by senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi seeking striking off witnesses. The court further observed that the list of witnesses submitted on behalf of Harsh Mahajan was appropriate, valid, and in accordance with legal procedure. (HT Photo for representation)

Advocate Vikrant Thakur, representing Mahajan, informed that Singhvi had challenged the necessity of witness examination and cross-examination in the matter, arguing that the case did not require evidentiary proceedings.

Mahajan had won the Rajya Sabha elections on February 27, 2024 defeating Abhishek Manu Singhvi through a draw of lots after both candidates secured 34 votes each. Despite having a majority, Congress lost the seat. Subsequently, Abhishek Manu Singhvi challenged Harsh Mahajan’s election in the high court.

In the same case, Abhishek Manu Singhvi submitted an application concerning the list of witnesses and cross-examination presented by Harsh Mahajan. Singhvi had filed an application to remove some witnesses from Harsh Mahajan’s list, claiming that certain witnesses Mahajan had included were unnecessary and would delay the resolution of the case. Harsh Mahajan has submitted a list of 16 witnesses to the court.

However, the high court on Friday, categorically held that an election petition is inherently trial-based in nature, and therefore, evidence and witness examination are integral to ensuring a fair adjudication process.

The court further observed that the list of witnesses submitted on behalf of Harsh Mahajan was appropriate, valid, and in accordance with legal procedure. Consequently, Singhvi’s application was dismissed seeing striking off witnesses.

After the proceedings in the court on Friday, advocate Vikrant Thakur said, “High court has reaffirmed that election trials cannot bypass evidentiary scrutiny. Witness examination is essential to uncover the truth and ensure justice.”

Reacting to the court’s order, Harsh Mahajan said, “Attempts to suppress the truth have failed. The Congress leadership was trying to avoid a full and fair trial, but the court has made it clear that facts and evidence cannot be brushed aside.”

Taking a sharp political dig, he added, “When facts are weak, Congress runs away from evidence. We stand firmly with the truth and are ready to face every question, on every platform.” With this order, the election petition will now proceed further with examination of evidence and witnesses as part of the trial process.