20-yr-old youth dies by suicide in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 07:12 am IST

According to ASI Surinder Singh, the deceased hailed from Bihar and had been living in Mohali with his wife and three young daughters

A 20-year-old man, who worked as a sweeper with a private company, allegedly died by suicide in a park located in Sector 68, City Park, on Saturday.

Family members told police that he was struggling to meet household expenses alone, which may have pushed him into depression. (HT photo for representation)
According to ASI Surinder Singh, the deceased hailed from Bihar and had been living in Mohali with his wife and three young daughters. He was the only earning member of the family and was reportedly under severe emotional stress due to increasing financial responsibilities. Family members told police that he was struggling to meet household expenses alone, which may have pushed him into depression.

The body was discovered by a passerby, following which the police were informed. No suicide note was recovered from the scene. “The body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway,” said ASI Surinder Singh.

