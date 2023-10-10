22-year-old held for raping minor he met through social media in Chandigarh
The duo exchanged contact numbers after meeting through social media, but the girl stopped interacting with the accused in August
Police on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old minor.
The accused, Mandeep Singh of Moga, Punjab, came in contact with the victim through social media.
The duo exchanged contact numbers but the girl stopped interacting with the accused in August. On October 6, he showed up at her house when her parents were out for work. He allegedly raped her multiple timesand threatened her against spraking of the ordeal.
The victim, however, informed her family about the incident, following which, the police were informed.
The accused was booked under Sections 376 (2) (n) (repeated rape) and under relevant sections of Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Sector 36 police station. He has been sent to judicial custody.