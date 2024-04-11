23 hospitalised with food poisoning symptoms in Jalalabad

At least 23 persons were hospitalised with symptoms of suspected food poisoning, allegedly after consuming kuttu atta (buckwheat flour), a staple among those observing Navratri fasts, in Fazilka’s Jalalabad sub-division on Tuesday. A team of Fazilka administration speaking to patients at a government hospital in Jalalabad on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The number of those affected could be higher, health department officials said, pointing out that some patients may have reported to private health facilities or may not have sought treatment at all.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

As per information, several residents – some with entire families sick-- had thronged the hospitals late in the night, complaining of nausea, dizziness, and uneasiness.

After noticing a steady stream of patients with similar symptoms, all of whom had reported consumption of buckwheat flour, the health department sounded an early morning alert and advised people to avoid purchasing buckwheat flour.

The patients had purchased the flour from different shops in the district.

The civil surgeon has deployed teams to collect samples from all shops in the district.

Civil surgeon Chandrashekhar Kakkar confirmed that 23 cases of food poisoning have been detected. He did not rule out the possibility of the number of cases being higher but stated that the condition of the 23 confirmed patients is stable.

Fazilka deputy commissioner Senu Duggal, in a statement, said that local police have been directed to take over the probe. “All patients, except one, have been discharged after treatment,” said Duggal.