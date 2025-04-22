23-year-old ‘rapes’ minor in Pinjore, arrested

A 23-year-old man was arrested for reportedly raping a minor in Pinjore, police said on Monday. The accused, who hails from Bihar, was caught on the complaint of the victim’s aunt on Saturday. The victim’s family said they encountered the accused in Pinjore who claimed that he was a contractor and assured that he would provide a job to the minor. (Representative image)

The complainant said she hails from Uttar Pradesh and had reached Solan in Himachal Pradesh along with her husband, children and a 16-year-old niece about a month ago in search of work. On April 4, while the family was heading to the house of the woman’s brother in search of employment, they encountered the accused in Pinjore who claimed that he was a contractor and assured that he would provide a job to the minor. The family further alleged that the accused fraudulently altered the minor’s age to 19 on her Aadhaar card.

According to the woman, the accused took her niece to his room and later claimed that she had gone missing but when the family turned up at his house, it spotted the girl and also a police team there, the woman mentioned in her complaint.

The police said that the accused sexually assaulted her. “When she resisted, he thrashed her and also threatened to terminate her employment besides killing her in case she disclosed about the sexual assault to anyone,” the police stated.

The victim managed to escape and met a woman nearby whom she narrated her ordeal to. The police were informed. The victim underwent a medical examination which confirmed the sexual assault, the police said.

The Pinjore police station has registered the case under Sections 65(1) (rape), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as Section 4 of the POCSO Act. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.

The victim’s parents died eight years ago, the family added.