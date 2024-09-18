24 seats and over 23L voters: Stage set for J&K polls’ Phase 1

Jammu and Kashmir will kick off its first assembly elections in a decade on Wednesday as 23 lakh voters across 24 of its 90 constituencies will cast their franchise in the first phase of the polls, where issues of statehood, the impact of Article 370’s abrogation, a spike in terror strikes, and development worries are crucial. Multi-tier security arrangements consisting of CAPF, J&K Armed Police put in place. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

According to Election Commission (EC) officials, 23,27,580 electors are eligible to vote across seven districts, located on either side of the Pir Panjal mountain range.

Of the seats going to vote on Wednesday, eight are in three districts of the Jammu region — Doda, Ramban, and Kishtwar, and 16 in four districts of Kashmir — Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam.

“There are 302 urban and 2,974 rural polling stations. Four election staff, including the presiding officer, will be stationed in each polling station. In total, more than 14,000 polling staff will be deployed on duty for the 1st phase election. Voting will start at 7 am and continue to 6pm,” a poll body official said, requesting anonymity.

EC officials said they have taken all the steps to keep a close watch on all the polling stations.“All of our officials started leaving for their respective polling stations at 5am. Our system is functioning as per the EC’s SoPs. There is webcasting at every poll station, cameras have been installed, and we are monitoring every polling station from our control room,” Ramban’s deputy election officer Abdul Jabbar said.

To ensure a smooth and hassle-free electoral process, all 302 urban and 2,974 rural polling stations will have webcasting.

There will be 24 Pink polling stations managed by women, 24 by persons with disabilities and 24 by youths. Also, 24 green polling stations have been set up inorder to spread awareness about environmental concerns.

Bigwigs in fray

A total of 219 candidates, including 90 independents, are in the fray for the first leg of the three-phase poll contest, which is poised between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a Congress-National Conference combine, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A last-minute alliance between Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and politico-religious outfit Jamaat-e-Islami, and a host of local parties such as the People’s Conference, the Apni Party, and the Democratic Progressive Azad Party are likely to make inroads and skew the electoral arithmetic.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti, Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, and senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami are among the key candidates contesting in the first phase.

This is the first assembly polls in the restive region since its special status and statehood were scrapped five years ago and is likely to be the last step before the Union territory’s statehood is restored. In the run-up to the polls, leaders from across the party lines promised to bring back J&K’s statehood if they win the polls.

The elections are taking place against the backdrop of an increase in terror activities in the region, which has prompted authorities to step up deployment. This year, 14 security personnel and 11 civilians have died in separate extremist attacks in Jammu. Security forces have gunned down 10 terrorists in the region. In Kashmir, five personnel and seven civilians have died in terror strikes, with forces killing 27 terrorists in the same period.

Elaborate security arrangements in place

“We have made elaborate security arrangements so that maximum number of people can exercise their right to vote. A multi-tier security arrangement consisting of personnel from the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF), Jammu & Kashmir Armed Police, and J&K Police will be deployed,” Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) VK Birdi said.

The security situation in the UT remained a key poll plank ahead of the first phase, with senior leaders from different parties raising the issue in their rallies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah said terrorism was pushed to the fringes after the BJP came to power at the Centre, but Opposition leaders, including former CM Omar Abdullah and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, maintained that the situation on the ground had deteriorated in the last decade.

This will also be the first assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir since a controversial delimitation exercise earmarked 47 assembly seats for Kashmir and 43 for Jammu in its final order. The panel gave Jammu six additional seats and Kashmir one, sparking allegations from the Opposition that the balance was tilting in favour of Hindu-majority Jammu. The panel also reserved nine seats for scheduled tribes, renamed some assembly constituencies, and redrew some others.

In 2014, the Peoples Democratic Party emerged as the single-largest party with 28 seats and formed an alliance of ideological extremes with the BJP, which had 25 seats. But the coalition collapsed early in 2018 after the BJP withdrew support and Governor’s Rule was imposed in June that year in controversial circumstances. On August 5, 2019, the Union government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the erstwhile region.